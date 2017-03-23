Obituaries

03/23/2017 - 16:56
WAYNE GOANS

Wayne Goans, 86, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Lebanon.

He was born Aug. 24, 1930, in Blair, Neb. to Don Herman and Mattie Caroline Simpson Goans.

On April 15, 1951, he married Pearl Irene Barr.

SONYA LEA ADKINS
VIRGINIA EILEEN HARMON
NOLA DAY
NOLA DAY
SONYA LEA ADKINS

Opinions

Joan Hart

Joan Hart

03/21/2017 - 16:18
Senior citizens not losing Meals on Wheels

It is not easy being a senior citizen nowadays.  The most recent worry affects those who depend on the Meals On Wheels program for much of their daily nourishment, and the mainstream news outlets are publishing horror stories that have n

A room full of mayors
News analysis: ‘Obamacare’ vs. the GOP’s new plan
Changing my mind on Gov. Greitens
The Notorious Perkins Gang: Part 2
The notorious Perkins Gang: Part 1

Entertainment

Kong
03/17/2017 - 18:27
‘Kong’ is messy but must-see

There’s an old saying in Hollywood that the only thing the public wants to see is the same story on a larger scale. For some, the characters and the story have little importance. It’s about the excitement. The value of production.

‘The Light Between Oceans’ is a disappointing film with a promising start
'Manchester by the Sea' is a true American classic
Stranger Things’ pays homage to everything great about the movies of 80's
Academy snubs one of the best movies of the year - 'Patriots Day'
The return of the Hollywood musical

The Lebanon Daily Record

100 E. Commercial St.
Lebanon, MO 65536
(417) 532-9131